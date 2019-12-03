Justice For Disha: On Indefinite Fast, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Lists 5 Demands For Centre

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Tuesday morning. She has been protesting seeking death penalty for those who were involved in the rape and murder of the 25-year-old Hyderabad doctor. On Tuesday afternoon, she tweeted the five demands that need to be met, after which she would break her fast.

Five demands of the DCW Chief

1. निर्भया के बलात्कारियों को फांसी दो

2. पुलिस के संसाधन बढ़ाओ। 66,000 पुलिसकर्मी दिल्ली में बढ़े

3. देश भर में फ़ास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट बनाए जाएं, दिल्ली में 45 बनें

4. पुलिस की जवाबदेही एवं आधुनिकरण

6. पूरे निर्भया फंड का इस्तेमाल हो



ये मांगे केंद्र माने, तभी अपना अनशन तोड़ूंगी ! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 3, 2019

Swati Maliwal's five demands include -

Capital punishment for the Nirbhaya rapists

Increase in the resources and the facilities available to the police force and increase in police force by 66,000

Increasing the number of fast-track court courts across India with 45 new such courts in New Delhi

Accountability and modernization of the police force

The usage of the entire Nirbhaya fund

Maliwal visited Raj Ghat on Tuesday morning before starting the protest. She has earlier said that she will sit on an indefinite fast till the Union Government does not bring in a system that ensures the hanging of rapists within 6 months.

Her protest comes amid nationwide outrage over the horrific Hyderabad gangrape-murder, in which four perpetrators of the heinous crime have been remanded into police custody. Telangana Chief Minister KCR is currently in New Delhi, though he hasn't yet addressed the matter directly since he reached the capital despite being posed numerous questions. Republic TV's crew wasn't allowed to approach him by his security cover.

