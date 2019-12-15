DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Falls Unconscious During Hunger Strike, Rushed To ICU

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal, who has been rushed to LNJP hospital after she fell unconscious while observing her indefinite hunger fast, refused to accept the glucose infusion by doctors. Fearing kidney failure, the doctors have shifted her to ICU. She started the indefinite hunger strike on December 3 in the aftermath of the Hyderabad gang rape and murder incident demanding a law be made for the death penalty of rape convicts within six months of the crime.

READ | Swati Maliwal Appeals To Implement 'AP Disha Bill' In Letter Addressed To PM Modi

Wrote to the Prime Minister

After the encounter of the Hyderabad rape accused, she continued with the hunger strike demanding the Nirbhaya rape convicts to be hanged on December 16 and also for a law to order death sentence for rape convicts within six months. On December 14, parents of Nirbhaya visited Maliwal and requested her to end the hunger strike which Maliwal refused. On Saturday, Maliwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that she will not break her fast until Andhra Pradesh's 'Disha' law is enacted throughout the country.

READ | Swati Maliwal Vows To Continue Hunger Strike Until Demand Over 'death For Rapists' Is Met

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly December 13 passed the Disha Bill, 2019, which provides for awarding the death penalty for the offenses of rape and gang-rape and expediting trials of such cases within 21 days. Appealing for a similar law, Maliwal said, "I fervently appeal to you to immediately enact the Disha Bill for the entire country. I have lost more than 8 kg in these 12 days and am in immense physical pain but I assure you that I will continue this indefinite fast until 'Disha' law is enacted in the country."

She slammed the parliamentarians stating that they wasted crucial time during the Winter Session by not taking any constructive decisions to ensure the safety of women and girls. "If the Andhra government can take this historic decision, why can't the Central government show the same urgency and concern," Maliwal asked Prime Minister Modi.

READ | DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Writes To Amit Shah Seeking Time For Urgent Meet

READ | Swati Maliwal Turns Incommunicado After 6 Days Of Indefinite Hunger Strike