SP Neta Quits After Wife Gets Abused By Cadre For Sharing Anti-Akhilesh Yadav Post

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anil Yadav announced his decision to quit the party on Saturday after his wife was allegedly abused by party cadre for sharing a post criticizing Akhilesh Yadav. Pankhuri Pathak, a Congress leader, reshared a Facebook post on Akhilesh Yadav following which SP party workers reportedly abused her, forcing Anil Yadav to quit the party. The ex-SP spokesperson claimed that the party did not initiate any probe into the matter and rather asked him to advise his wife instead. Anil Yadav also informed that a complaint had been filed with the police in the matter.

Anil Yadav further claimed that he was ejected from SP's WhatsApp groups the next day after which he decided to end his 10-year-long association with the party. Hitting out at SP, Anil Yadav said that he had no expectations of the party doing any good for the society as it was the same party that disrespected a woman. Further, he asked if SP was 'so weak' that it could not digest a post criticizing its chief and slammed the party workers for hurling abuses at his wife Pankhuri.

Aparana Yadav distances herself from Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav donated Rs 11 lakhs for the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Saturday, asserting that she was making the donation as per her wishes. Distancing herself from the shocking statements of her brother-in-law and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who called the donation collectors of the Ram temple 'chandajeevis', Aparna said, "It will be appropriate to ask this question to him as he has given the statement, I don't want to comment on this. I have always been a Ram Bhakt and Lord Ram is India's identity, and we dream of Ram Rajya."

"All I want to say is that I have donated as per my wishes. All my party workers and the people I know, I don't have much time because I have many social engagements and I am a social worker so I collected the money and donated it," said Aparna Yadav while speaking to Republic TV.

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that many people from other parties were joining SP, while addressing a meeting in Prayagraj. In a startling claim, he said that several people who were with 'those who had 324 seats' - i.e the BJP - will soon join SP. Uttar Pradesh- where Yogi Adityanath hold fort - will go to polls early next year. Earlier on November 14, Akhilesh Yadav ruled out alliances with any 'larger parties' for the Uttar Pradesh state elections in 2022.

