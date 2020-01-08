Deepika's Old 'Rahul Gandhi For PM' Video Resurfaces Amid JNU Controversy

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday, January 8, made headlines and received heavy flak for her presence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), amid the protests. Sources claimed this was a part of promotions, as a result of the imminent release of her film 'Chhapaak'.

Padukone received flak from both the political Right and Left, including JNUSU President Aishe Gosh. However, she is backed by the Congress. While she was slammed, an old video of her interview has resurfaced which is worth a look.

'Rahul Gandhi for PM'

The actress had told a news channel in 2010 that she hopes that Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi will become a Prime Minister one day. She had said, "I don't know much about politics. But from whatever I see on TV, whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing makes him a classical example for the youth. Hopefully, he will be Prime Minister one day."

Deepika Padukone visits JNU

From a series of pictures and a video that has since surfaced, Padukone who has been promoting her film 'Chhapaak' in the National capital was seen along with a group of students and other protestors at JNU. Former JNU Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time. The actress was also spotted talking with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh - who was one of the injured students in the masked mob attack.

Attack on JNU

In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday night. Reportedly, a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus and started beating the students. As per reports, JNUSU President Aishe Gosh along with various faculty members were brutally attacked.

