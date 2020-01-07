PR Company Strategically Uses Deepika Padukone, Aishe Ghosh Frame For Film Promotion

Deepika Padukone attended a protest alongside Kanhaiya Kumar at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to stand in solidarity with the students and faculty members over a violent attack that broke out on Sunday night. However, her presence has triggered a massive debate on the Internet as the drop-by was just days before the release of her upcoming film 'Chhapaak', based on an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. As per sources, promotions for the film may have had a role to play in Deepika being at JNU, and now, this has indeed come to be the case.

Deepika Padukone's JNU visit strategic?

Supporting the claim that the actress was indeed present there for promotions, pictures of her JNU visit have flooded social media, with a number of them giving credit to a PR agency, though the agency in question hasn't posted the pictures itself.

The picture above, allegedly shared by the PR agency, shows Deepika Padukone meeting with JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was attacked by the masked goons who had invaded the campus on Sunday evening and received injuries that forced her to be admitted to hospital. However, amid the political 'whodunnit' following the face-off, the ABVP also posted videos showing Ghosh leading a group of people wearing masks, miring her in controversy.

Dressed in a black sweater, Deepika was seen along with a group of students and other protesters as they chanted slogans. Former JNU Student Union President Kanhaiya Kumar was present at that time and seen amid the sloganeering, though he claimed later to have not seen her.

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone outside Jawaharlal Nehru University, to support students protesting against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/vS5RNajf1O — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

JNUSU has thanked Deepika for her visit to the campus and protest, issuing the following tweet, which incidentally has the same photo attached:

In times of crisis, women stand beside each other. Women revolt. Women march on the streets. Women are the leaders of this country.

Thank you, @deepikapadukone #JNUResists pic.twitter.com/yxrjbI263V — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 7, 2020

