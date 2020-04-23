Defence Forces Directed To Put On Hold The Acquisition Processes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the three services of the armed forces have been directed to put on hold their acquisition processes to buy new weapon systems till the COVID-19 situation improves in the country. The decision comes at a time when a budget cut is in sight for the armed forces as the country tackles the pandemic.

READ | How Alka Lamba incited Youth Congress before attack on Arnab Goswami; hailed them after

According to the sources of Defence Ministry, a letter has been written by the Department of Military Affairs asking the forces to put on hold their capital acquisition processes till the time the COVID-19 situation is under control in the country. The forces have also been told to put on hold all of their acquisition processes which are at different stages, they said.

The armed forces are in different stages of acquiring process

The armed forces are in different stages of acquiring multiple platforms for modernising their arsenal. The Indian Air Force is in the process of making payments for the 36 Rafale combat aircraft from France and S-400 air defence weapon system from Russia. The Indian Army is also procuring tanks, artillery guns and assault rifles from different countries including America and Russia while the Navy recently signed the deal for 24 multirole choppers from the US.

READ | News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) condemns attack Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami

Huge expenditure is being done by the government to fight COVID-19 pandemic and feeding several crore people in view of the pandemic outbreak. A large number of other measures are also expected to be taken in the coming days to tackle the situation and all ministries including defence are anticipating a significant contribution from their allocated funds to fight the pandemic.

READ | Want CBI inquiry into attack on Arnab Goswami; give attackers lie-detector test: Ex-UP DGP

COVID-19 situation in India

As per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country increased to over 21,393, including 16,454 active cases of the virus. So far, 4,257 patients are cured/discharged while 681 deaths have been recorded.

READ | Mumbai Police won't name Youth Cong in Arnab's FIR despite attackers confessing to officer

(With inputs from agency)