Defence Min Rajnath Singh Dials Israeli Counterpart; Discuss COVID, FDI In Manufacturing

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz talked over the phone on Friday to discuss further strengthening defence ties and ongoing collaboration in research and development to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Defence Ministry in a statement said both the Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress of strategic cooperation between the two countries and discussed possibilities of further strengthening the defence engagements. "They also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in research and development in fighting pandemic COVID-19 which will not only benefit the two countries but also aid the larger humanitarian cause."

Had a telephone conversation with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr. Benny Gantz and reviewed the progress on defence cooperation between both the countries.



We also discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation and how we can fight against this menace through mutual cooperation — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2020

Singh has also invited greater participation of Israeli defence companies under new liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) regime in defence manufacturing to further the Modi government's flagship 'Make in India' policy. Israel has emerged as one of the top suppliers of military gear to India over the last decade and New Delhi is keen to get companies manufacture or even assemble highly advanced defence systems here.

The Modi government had recently decided to hike Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit under the automatic route from 49% to 74% in the defence sector and has announced corporatisation of ordnance factory boards.

Moreover, Rajnath Singh has extended an invitation to Gantz for an India visit at the earliest opportunity, which the latter has responded positively to, the government said.

Joint research in COVID-19 fight

On Thursday, Israel announced that a special team of scientists will fly to India this week to conduct the final stages of testing of advanced technologies for the rapid diagnosis of the new Coronavirus disease with their Indian counterparts.

The Israeli delegation, led by the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), in the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD), will conduct a series of tests to determine the effectiveness of a number of rapid diagnostic solutions. The team will work with the Indian Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, K Vijay Raghavan.

In a statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the country's Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka will board the flight, which will carry cutting-edge equipment donated by the government and members of the private sector. The plane will deliver mechanical ventilators which were given special permission by Tel Aviv for export to India.

In addition to the DDR&D team, the delegation will also include engineers, an infectious diseases specialist and other professionals from the companies involved in the development of the various diagnostic technologies.

Relations between Tel Aviv and New Delhi has blossomed over the years and has expanded to cover almost every aspect of economic, social and strategic interests, with fighting the deadly pandemic now the latest venue of collaboration.

