Dehradun: Rajnath Singh Visits IMA, Says India's Stature Has Risen Globally

General News

Rajnath Singh on Friday, December 6 visited the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and said that India's stature has risen globally in the modern times

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, December 6 visited the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and said that India's stature has risen globally in modern times. Singh will be reviewing officer of the Indian Military Academy's (IMA) 142nd Passing out Parade on Saturday. During his visit, he addressed the cadets and officials ahead of the passing out parade and asserted that India was no longer perceived as a weak nation.

"Today the country stands united. India's stature at the global level has risen. In the eyes of the world, we are no more perceived as a weaker nation but they have realised that India is a strong country".

Upon his arrival, the Defense Minister met and interacted with officials and cadets at the academy. During his interaction, he motivated the cadets by citing instances from the lives of brave armed forces personnel and freedoms fighters of India.

READ: 'Nothing more inhumane': On Hyderabad horror, Rajnath says govt ready to enable punishment

READ: Rajnath Singh: Perceptional differences between India, China on border issues

Rajnath Singh tells Parliament Forces capable of dealing with challenges

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, December 4, responded to border security concerns raised by Congress Party's Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the ongoing winter session of the parliament. The Defence Minister assured the Parliament that the forces continue to guard all the Indian borders vigilantly. He said, "I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it." 

During his address in the parliament, the Defence Minister also stated that the concerned departments were working on developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and airfields along the Chinese border to ensure that unity, security, and sovereignty of the country was maintained.

READ: Def Min Rajnath Singh in Parliament: 'Our forces are capable to deal with challenges'

READ: WATCH: In security breach, man jumps in front of Rajnath Singh's convoy, to meet PM Modi

(With Inputs from ANI)

