Dehradun: Rajnath Singh Visits IMA, Says India's Stature Has Risen Globally

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, December 6 visited the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and said that India's stature has risen globally in modern times. Singh will be reviewing officer of the Indian Military Academy's (IMA) 142nd Passing out Parade on Saturday. During his visit, he addressed the cadets and officials ahead of the passing out parade and asserted that India was no longer perceived as a weak nation.

"Today the country stands united. India's stature at the global level has risen. In the eyes of the world, we are no more perceived as a weaker nation but they have realised that India is a strong country".

Dehradun: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Indian Military Academy (IMA). #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/E5cmIK9jtz — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Upon his arrival, the Defense Minister met and interacted with officials and cadets at the academy. During his interaction, he motivated the cadets by citing instances from the lives of brave armed forces personnel and freedoms fighters of India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, December 4, responded to border security concerns raised by Congress Party's Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during the ongoing winter session of the parliament. The Defence Minister assured the Parliament that the forces continue to guard all the Indian borders vigilantly. He said, "I would like to assure the House that our forces are vigilant and protecting our borders. Our forces are fully capable of facing any challenge, nobody should have a doubt about it."

During his address in the parliament, the Defence Minister also stated that the concerned departments were working on developing infrastructure like roads, tunnels, railway lines, and airfields along the Chinese border to ensure that unity, security, and sovereignty of the country was maintained.

(With Inputs from ANI)