Crime Branch To Probe Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire; Sonia Gandhi & WB CM Mamata Issue Statements

A massive fire broke out early morning in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Sunday in which at least 43 people have died so far. Rescue and fire department officials have rescued several people, many of whom are critical. Delhi Police has lodged an FIR under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) and 304-A (culpable homicide and not amounting to murder) of the IPC against the owner of the building. FIR is lodged at Sadar Bazar police station.

'The owner of the building is currently absconding'

As per sources in the fire department, the factory did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC). Sources also said that the case will be given to the Crime Branch to probe into the matter later. A team that will be headed by an ACP level official will probe the matter. Three teams are conducting raids to nab the accused owner of the factory who is currently absconding. Delhi Police DCP North Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the same by saying, "Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered under section 304 IPC, is currently absconding."

Mamata Banerjee condoles loss of lives

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a massive fire at a factory in Delhi and said she was saddened by the tragic incident.

Saddened to hear about the devastating fire in Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 8, 2019

Sonia Gandhi urges authorities to provide all assistance

Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the fire and urged authorities of the central and state governments to provide all assistance to victims and their kin. Gandhi expressed "deep shock and dismay" at the horrendous fire accident in a factory in the Anaj Mandi area that has claimed several innocent lives. "Expressing her deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of over four dozen deceased in the tragic accident, Gandhi hoped that maximum lives will be saved and those injured are treated expeditiously," a party statement said. She urged authorities of Central and State governments to provide every assistance to victims and their families. Gandhi also asked Congress leaders and workers to assist the authorities in every manner possible.

