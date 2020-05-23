'Zero Tolerance': Delhi Govt Suspends Officer Over Ad That Said 'Sikkim Not Part Of India'

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Saturday said that a senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an Advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries. The advertisement had called for volunteers to join the Civil Defence Corps has stated 'citizens of India or a subject of Sikkim, Bhutan or Nepal' as an eligible applicant. The advertisement has appeared in a leading English newspaper.

Lt Governor further stated that there is zero-tolerance for such gross misconduct. Furthermore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the act, stating that Sikkim is an integral part of the country.

A senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) has been suspended with immediate effect for publishing an Advertisement which disrespects the territorial integrity of India by making incorrect reference to Sikkim on the same lines as some neighbouring countries. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) May 23, 2020

Zero tolerance for such gross misconduct !



Direction has also been given immediately to withdraw the offensive advertisement. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) May 23, 2020

Sikkim is an integral part of India. Such errors also cannot be tolerated. Advertisement has been withdrawn and action taken against the officer concerned. https://t.co/BgTcjJF4MF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2020

Sikkim govt demands withdrawal of advertisement

The Sikkim government earlier demanded the withdrawal of the advertisement and issues an official communication to assuage the feelings of Sikkim residents. It pointed out that the ad was very offensive and that Sikkim has been a part of the Indian Union since May 16, 1975. The Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has suspended the senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence (HQ) who published the ad.

