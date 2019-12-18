Delhi HC Agrees To Set Up A Fact-finding Committee To Probe Jamia Violence

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has agreed to hear a PIL seeking setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into the recent violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University. This comes after the Supreme Court, on Tuesday directed the respective High Courts to take up the JMI and AMU cases. Violence erupted in both the universities on Sunday when the students were protesting against the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Delhi HC agrees

As the petitioners approached the Delhi High Court, Chief Justice Patel agreed to list the hearing of the plea on Thursday. The petitioners have sought judicial inquiry into the action taken by the police, including the alleged firing at students. It also sought medical treatment and compensation for the injured students. The Supreme Court on Tuesday had expressed its concern over the injured students and did not provide any sort of relief to any parties in the case.

SC on violence in JMI & AMU

Advocate Varun Sinha, on Tuesday, explained Supreme Court’s direction in the Jamia and AMU violence case and said, “The Supreme Court has stated that all the petitioners who have filed petitions before the Supreme Court, should approach the High Court because HC has got equal power to pass appropriate order. Supreme Court cannot enter into the fact-finding exercise, because the single-member committee appointed by the High Court will not serve the purpose all over the country. Therefore, SC has directed and requested the HC to consider the petitions if these petitioners filed any petitions before those respective High Courts”.

Anti-CAA protests by students

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country on Sunday. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia University claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

After the student and police clash, a few students were detained. The Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital. Some Congress leaders including Arvinder Singh Lovely, Choudhary Mateen Ahmed, and Shoaib Iqbal reached friends colony police station to meet detained Jamia students.

