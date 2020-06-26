Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Negative For COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday discharged from the Max Hospital here after he tested negative for COVID-19, sources said. Satyendra Jain, who had been tested positive for COVID-19, received plasma therapy in Max hospital in Saket on Friday.

"He has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from hospital," a source said.

Earlier, on June 20, the health minister's condition deteriorated. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection worsened. As per the latest CT scan, his pneumonia patch had increased despite his being on continuous oxygen support. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in the early hours on June 15 after running a high-grade fever. Jain's first COVID-19 test result had come out negative, however, as his health condition worsened, he was made to run a second COVID-19 test.

CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'Situation in Control'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday while addressing the media said that 74,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital so far, but the "situation is under control." He said that because the government has increased the testing in the state, the cases are rising. Delhi government has set up 3,500 beds for COVID-19 patients in hotels in the last 10 days, Kejriwal informed.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is high but the situation is under control and there is no need to worry. We've increased testing by three times but positive cases have increased by around 3000 per day only. Out of the total COVID-19 patients, approx 45,000 people have recovered," Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal said, at present, there are a total of 26,000 Corona patients, of which only 6,000 are hospitalized. 7,500 beds are still vacant in hospitals. Even after 3,000 - 3,500 cases a day, people do not need to go to the hospital. "COVID-19 cases in Delhi are mild and most of them don't require hospitalisation. Right now, we have over 13,000 beds ready," Kejriwal added.

