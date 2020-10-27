Delhi Mayors Threaten Dharna Outside Kejriwal's House, Accuse Him Of Holding Rs 13,000 Cr

Launching a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, three Mayors of Delhi on Tuesday addressed a press conference demanding the CM to release financial dues to the tune of Rs 13,000 crores for the civic bodies. The Mayors of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi (SDMC) and East Delhi (EDMC) alleged that Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had accepted that the Government was holding the money of the civic bodies adding that if the dues were not cleared soon, they would sit on a dharna outside Kejriwal's residence.

"Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain accepted that the Delhi government has our money, and he promised to clear them I have got it on a clip too. I gave him the warning that if the dues of the three municipal corporations are not cleared within 10 days then on the 11th day we will again sit in a dharna outside the CM's residence," said NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash said.

The Mayors also alleged that Kejriwal had refused to meet them on numerous occasions, adding that when they went to his residence, he refused to even step out of his house.

"I have started calling AAP the 'Aarop Aadmi Party'. We represent the two crore people of Delhi, it was neither a protest nor a dharna. One government went to meet another, the three mayors, who are called the first citizens of Delhi, went to meet Arvind Kejriwal and he did not even come outside to meet them. This was not a surprise visit, I had met him two and half months ago too and had made him aware of the financial difficulties the municipal corporation is facing," he added.

"I also presented a report on how the municipal functioned during the coronavirus phase, how we handled medical waste, sanitised the city and foodgrain distribution. I had then demanded him to release salaries in which he had promised it will be done within 15 days, but then he did not even talk to us for the next one month," he further alleged.

The Mayors also alleged that in a span of less than two months, they had written to Kejriwal daily, separately and jointly, alleging that all their concerns had fallen to deaf ears. "In the past one and a half months, we have written to him daily, on 19th the three of us jointly wrote a letter in which we said either give us time to meet or we will meet you in the time for public hearing," said the NDMC Mayor. The Mayors are also protesting against Kejriwal over the non-payment of salaries of the employees of the municipal corporation.

(With Agency Inputs)

