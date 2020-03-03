Delhi Govt's 'Peace & Harmony' Panel Issues Strict Measures Against Spread Of Fake News

The newly formed 'Peace and Harmony' committee on Monday during its first meeting took a step against the spread of fake news and hate messages. According to the committee, spreading of any fake news and hate messages via Whatsapp or social media can now lead to three years of imprisonment in Delhi.

Spreading hatred between two communities is a crime within the Criminal Law for which there is a provision for punishment and fine : @Saurabh_MLAgk https://t.co/r3NytqMCKB — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) March 2, 2020

According to AAP MLA and chairman of the committee, Saurabh Bharadwaj, there is an increasing sense of hatred in the society due to the fake messages.

He said, “If you are in a chat group in which someone has sent a provocative message then you can become a whistleblower by complaining about it. The committee will propose that such people receive a reward of Rs 10,000 if an FIR gets registered on their complaint."

According to the panel, they will launch a mobile number and an email ID on Tuesday for the people to register the complaints.

Bharadwaj further added that the panel will then cross-check the complaints using its team of legal experts and if they find that the content can potentially cause hatred, disturbance or enmity between two communities or groups then they will recommend criminal prosecutions to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action.

Peace committee by Delhi Assembly

The Peace Committee was formed days after riots took place in the national capital. The committee comprises of nine members and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj will be chairing the committee. The members include - Abdul Rehman, Ajay Mahawar, Atishi, B.S. Joon, Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, and Raghav Chadha.

As per reports, the committee has proposed to reward those who have helped the people during the violence in the national capital. The committee is set to hold its second meeting on Tuesday.

Read: Delhi violence victims lead peace march to pay tribute to those killed, kin share ordeal

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Read: Pralhad Joshi calls Opposition's attitude over Delhi violence 'strongly condemnable'

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 45 and injuring over 200. While the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, the police had filed 167 FIRs and have arrested or detained 885 people till date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

Read: NCP Minister Nawab Malik justifies Muslim quota proposal, cites Sachar Committee findings

Read: AAP leader Gopal Rai visits GTB hospital, meets people injured in Delhi violence