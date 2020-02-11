Delhi Elections: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Congratulates Kejriwal For 'landslide Victory'

With Aam Aadmi Party receiving a massive mandate in Delhi, Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for his 'landslide victory' in Delhi Assembly Elections.

The Art of Living Foundation founder took to his official Twitter handle and wrote about the 'remarkable' work done by the Delhi Chief Minister in education and healthcare. He also wished for the AAP chief's good health and success.

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal for a landslide victory. He has done remarkable work in education & healthcare & won the hearts of people amidst very big challenges. I wish him good health & success in his future endeavors.#DelhiResults — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) February 11, 2020

Kejriwal responds to Sri Sri Ravishankar

Post Sri Sri Ravishankar's congratulatory tweet for Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister also responded to the spiritual leader and thanked him for his greetings.

The AAP won a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls with the party leading in 62 out of the 70 seats. After the results came in, Kejriwal addressed his party workers from the party headquarters and said, "Votes are for those who make schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India".

He added, "Today Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all 2 crore Delhi people to work diligently for the next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for the next five years as I alone cannot do it."

