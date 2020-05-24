Delhi To Issue SOP For People Flying In From Outside In Line With Centre's Guidelines

The Delhi government will issue a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for people coming to the national capital from other states in flights, in line with the Union Health Ministry's guidelines. Domestic air travel services are set to resume from Monday after a two-month gap due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In an order on Sunday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority directed state officials to ensure compliance of guidelines on domestic travel released by the Centre earlier in the day "in letter and spirit". "Department of Health and Family Welfare, GNCTD may issue requisite SOP for implementation of these guidelines, if required," the order said.

A day ahead of domestic flights resuming partial operations, the Centre on Sunday, has issued a list of guidelines for any kind of domestic travel (air/rail/inter-state bus). The 12 guidelines advises downloading Aarogya Setu app, mandates face masks during travel, sanitisation of airports, bus terminals, railway stations, thermal screening. It also allows states to develop their own protocol for quarantine and isolation.

Centre issues domestic travel guidelines

The guidelines state that asymptomatic passengers are permitted to travel, but will be advised to self-monitor for 14 days. Meanwhile, symptomatic patients will be sent to the nearest COVID health facility, with mild symptomatic patients given the option of home quarantine - if they test negative. The Centre has also advised asymptomatic people to inform district surveillance officer if they develop symptoms.

Domestic travel in India

The Centre flagged Shramik trains across the nation on May 1 to transport stranded migrants to their home states. As of Saturday, 36 lakh migrants have travelled till date in over 1500 trains. The Centre has also allowed states to ply buses to transport stranded migrants and also announced the commencement of 200 additional trains from June 1 for interstate travel for the general public.

