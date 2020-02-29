Delhi Violence: LG Anil Bajaj Reviews The Situation, Says 'need To Maintain Vigil'

Amid tensions in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday, February 28, spoke about the current situation in northeast Delhi. According to Baijal, there is an apparent peace in the area, however, he added that there is a need to maintain vigil.

Speaking to the media, the Delhi LG said, "I have reviewed the situation with all the senior officers and commissioners. There seems to be peace and quiet apparently now. But there is still a need to maintain vigil. So I have advised the forces to maintain vigil. Whenever necessary we will try to facilitate that people could come and buy the essential commodities in the area."

He further added, "I am happy to see that at a lot of places, people are organising yatra and living together. People are talking among themselves and are happy. There is an improvement and we will ensure that everyone lives together."

The Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to recent reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 42.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a Congress delegation met with President Kovind, slamming the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing and called for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The police have filed 48 FIRs and have arrested 105 to date. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

On Friday, SN Srivastava was appointed as the Delhi Police Chief, succeeding Amulya Patnaik who had faced a lot of backlash over failing to control the violent clashes in northeast Delhi. A 5-member Congress delegation is also expected to visit the violence gripped areas later in the day.

