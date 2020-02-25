Karnataka Congress Castigates Home Minister Amid Delhi Violence, Alleges Poor Track Record

Following the violence that broke out in North-east Delhi, the Karnataka state unit of Congress on Tuesday castigated Union Home Minister Amit Shah and termed him as the “most incompetent” Home Minister of India. To buttress this claim, the Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress cited the killing of police personnel, violence perpetrated on students in Jamia Millia Islamia University and JNU and “regular” riots in the country. Moreover, it alleged that the police had also indulged in stone-pelting. Thereafter, it observed that the Delhi violence reflected a complete “failure of law and order”. Accusing the Centre of conducting

"state-sponsored terrorism", it demanded the immediate resignation of Shah.

Delhi violence is a blot on democracy & this is state sponsored terrorism



There are ample evidences to show that police are hand-in-glove with the goons & are creating trouble.We have never seen such incidents since independence



Shameless HM @AmitShah should resign immediately — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) February 25, 2020

.@AmitShah is the most incompetent HM of independent India.



His track record;

🔹JNU Violence

🔹Jamia Crackdown

🔹Gunshots in police presence

🔹Students Attacked

🔹Stone pelting by police

🔹Regular Riots in country

🔹Police personnel killed



Absolute failure of law &order. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) February 25, 2020

Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting

On Monday, violence broke out in several areas in North-east Delhi such as Maujpur in clashes over the CAA. Several vehicles, shops, and houses were torched in the region. Head Constable Ratan Lal who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri and 6 civilians lost their lives. On the other hand, 105 people including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were injured in the clashes.

After undergoing surgery, Sharma is conscious and now out of danger. To control the situation, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. At noon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/iz2ohNeSNo — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

