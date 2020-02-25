'BJP, RSS Behind Violence In Delhi,' Alleges BJP-turned-Congress Leader Udit Raj

On Tuesday, Congress leader Udit Raj alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were behind the violent clashes that broke out in the North-East Delhi on Monday. "BJP is behind yesterday's violence. They want to break the country," he said. He also claimed that violence in Delhi escalated because of the 'inflammatory' comments made by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

"It is a matter of grave concern and shame that BJP leader Kapil Mishra is making such inflammatory statements in the presence of Delhi Police. Delhi Police which works under Union Ministry of Home Affairs is not able to control the situation", Udit Raj told news agency ANI.

'Free hand to people wearing 'saffron''

A few days earlier, taking to Twitter, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had said that he is in Maujpur in support of CAA. He added that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh. After the stone pelting, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he said that they request the police to clear both locations in three days, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

Moreover, Udit Raj also accused the Delhi Police of giving a free hand to people who were wearing 'saffron clothes' and who were chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. "Police have given a free hand to people wearing saffron clothes and raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. They have beaten the Muslims."

Violence in northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP were injured during clashes in Gokulpuri, and as of Tuesday, the number of dead has risen to 9.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters.

