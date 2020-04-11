Delhi Youth Makes Face Shields At Home Using 3D Printers To Fight Against COVID-19

As frontline warriors make their best efforts to deal with COVID-19 cases, a 20-year-old youth from Delhi is making his contribution to the battle against the coronavirus in the lockdown. Udit Kakar is manufacturing face shields at his home through 3D printers which can be used by frontline workers who provide care to patients.

Speaking to the media Kakar said, "I am manufacturing face shields at home and I got this idea two weeks back as my mother required these face shields in the hospital as there was some shortage."

"We put the design file in the computer software that makes code for the printer. We put the file in the printer and it starts the printing procedure. The raw material heats up to 200 degrees and it prints layer by layer to the design that is fed," he added.

Kakar, who is pursuing Bachelors of Business Administration, makes 20-25 face shields in a day. He uses transparent A4 size OHP (overhead protector sheets) in the manufacturing process and elastic bands. He is now getting contracts from laboratories and doctors across Delhi for his initiative. These face shields are used to protect health workers from cough and sneeze of patients.

"I have got around six contracts from laboratories in Delhi and from a few doctors. I cannot take orders from other cities or states due to lockdown. It is difficult to get the shipping done at the moment," he said.

COVID-19 outbreak

As on April 10, Delhi has recorded over 900 COVID-19 positive cases of which 25 cases have been cured and discharged while the national capital has suffered 14 deaths due to the deadly virus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stand at 6,412. Out of these, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the toll has reached 199 now.

