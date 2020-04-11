Delhi's Zakir Nagar Declared A 'Containment Zone' Amid Looming COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the Coronavirus crisis across the country, South Delhi's Zakir Nagar has been declared as a 'Containment Zone'. According to reports, while the streets 18 to 22 and nearby Akbar Masjid vicinity have been declared as the containment zones, the rest of the Zakir Nagar area has been declared as a buffer zone. Reportedly, movements have been strictly restricted in the area to contain the spread of the virus.

Delhi govt seals 20 COVID-19 hotspots

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced the sealing of 20 coronavirus hotspots comprising small pockets of settlements and apartment complexes. Due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government has also made wearing of facial masks compulsory for stepping outside the house.

Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

Read: India clears list of 13 countries to get hydroxychloroquine supply for COVID-19 treatment

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 6,761 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 6,039 active cases. While 206 deaths have been reported overall, around 515 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world. Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries.

Read: Rajasthan bans spitting of paan, chewed tobacco in public places to curb COVID-19 spread

PM Modi has also established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation -- like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic -- and to provide relief to the affected. A public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) has been established for the same.

Read: Good news: Five 'wholesome' stories to spread positivity amid the Coronavirus crisis

Read: COVID-19: Odisha govt to conduct 2 lakh rapid tests to ease life of quarantined people

(With ANI Inputs)