'Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar wouldn't Have Resigned If...': Ramdas Athawale's Big Claim

Making a big claim on Thursday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stated that Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar would not have resigned as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively had the BJP got more time for the floor test. He conceded that it was difficult to prove the majority on the floor of the Assembly in a span of 24 hours. Athawale’s party RPI(A) is a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

Athawale said, "If the Supreme Court had not given a deadline of 24 hours for the floor test, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar wouldn't have resigned. It was difficult to prove majority in a short span of 24 hours.”

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister: BJP also could form govt after showing majority. If the Supreme Court had not given a deadline of 24 hours for the floor test, Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar wouldn't have resigned. It was difficult to prove majority in a short span of 24 hours.

SC orders floor test

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition. On the same day, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance moved the Supreme Court. Subsequently, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered a floor test on the next day at 5 pm. It directed for a Protem Speaker to be appointed immediately, who has been given the responsibility of administering the oath to the newly-elected MLAs before 5 pm. Moreover, it ruled that the secret ballot would not be used and this entire procedure will be telecasted live.

Uddhav Thackeray to be next Maharashtra CM

After the SC's order, Ajit Pawar put in his papers. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. Later on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena supremo’s swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday at Shivaji Park. Along with him, two ministers each from the Sena, NCP, and Congress will take oath as ministers.

