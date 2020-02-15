The Debate
Watch: Rare Footage Of Scott Bryan And Holly Willoughby Is Going Viral On Social Media

Hollywood News

TV critic Scott Bryan asked his followers to help him find footage from the mid-2000 CBBC show where he was presented with gifts from his then-girlfriend

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
footage

TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan asked his followers to help him find footage from the mid-2000 CBBC show where he was presented with a gift from his then-girlfriend, just months before he came out as gay. 13-year-old Scott appeared on the show with TV presenter Holly Willoughby after he won the CBBC competition to be Xchange's editor for the day. Scott while asking his followers to look for the footage said that it was the best Valentine's Day of his life as he got the card live on TV by Holly Willoughby herself. He also added in the tweet that he came out several months later and his then-girlfriend then dated a woman. 

The viral post

It was not long before Scott found the footage and shared it on the microblogging platform with the few details of the show that occurred on the day. Scott also took a jibe at himself as he shared the moment when a presenter asked him to blow a little kiss to his girlfriend Lydia. Scott does that in the footage but the caption that he wrote along with the video is hilarious and is winning netizens' heart on Twitter. Scott also joked about his attire on the show and at one point he tweeted people to stop asking him about the suit. 

Published:
COMMENT
