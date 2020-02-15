Watch: Rare Footage Of Scott Bryan And Holly Willoughby Is Going Viral On Social Media

TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan asked his followers to help him find footage from the mid-2000 CBBC show where he was presented with a gift from his then-girlfriend, just months before he came out as gay. 13-year-old Scott appeared on the show with TV presenter Holly Willoughby after he won the CBBC competition to be Xchange's editor for the day. Scott while asking his followers to look for the footage said that it was the best Valentine's Day of his life as he got the card live on TV by Holly Willoughby herself. He also added in the tweet that he came out several months later and his then-girlfriend then dated a woman.

The viral post

It was not long before Scott found the footage and shared it on the microblogging platform with the few details of the show that occurred on the day. Scott also took a jibe at himself as he shared the moment when a presenter asked him to blow a little kiss to his girlfriend Lydia. Scott does that in the footage but the caption that he wrote along with the video is hilarious and is winning netizens' heart on Twitter. Scott also joked about his attire on the show and at one point he tweeted people to stop asking him about the suit.

My favourite Valentines Day was the time I got given a Valentines Day card (from my then girlfriend) live on the CBBC Channel. I came out several months later and she then dated a woman. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 14, 2020

I’ve tried to track down the footage of the incident (CBBC Channel, 14th February, 6pm-ish I think in 2004 or 05), but to no avail. If you can help, get in touch 💕 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 14, 2020

Actually might have been 2003!



If it helps, it was Holly Willoughby (of all people) who presented me with the card at the end of the episode. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 14, 2020

OH MY GOD WE HAVE FOUND THE EPISODE. OH MY GOD. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 14, 2020

Someone at the BBC has found what I looked like in that episode of Xchange and has sent me this. pic.twitter.com/wCmSiVxD0Z — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 14, 2020

Here is what we have found so far.



So, I won a CBBC competition to be Xchange's editor for the day, when I was 13. The following is *very pure* pic.twitter.com/glxlfVPCqz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 14, 2020

So... here is the moment I was given a Valentines Day card from my then girlfriend, live on CBBC. I later came out. pic.twitter.com/yGgWsHkr8l — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 14, 2020

Presenter: "Do you want to blow a little kiss to Lydia?!"



[Me, knowing that I was actually gay and wanting to break the relationship up]: a half-hearted kiss.



Presenter: "OH AND HE DID." pic.twitter.com/4B4CafM4z0 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 14, 2020

