NCP's Nawab Malik Issues First Response To PM Modi's '9 Pm - 9 Minutes' Coronavirus Appeal

General News

NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his address to the nation amid coronavirus outbreak

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
NCP

NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal made via his third appeal to the nation on Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Malik criticised the PM's appeal to the citizens to light a candle, Diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus. He also said that his message was a great disappointment to the people of the country in the time of crisis. 

In his tweet, Malik said, "Prime Minister Modi's speech at 9 in the morning caused a lot of disappointment for the countrymen. I thought that it was a matter of lighting the stove, but sir preached to burn the lamp."

PM's appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes for their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

He said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'Diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against Coronavirus."

India is on the ninth day of its 21-day lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases has been gradually rising every single day causing worry to every citizen of the country. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,860 active coronavirus positive cases in India. While 53 deaths have been reported overall, 156 people have been reportedly cured/discharged/migrated.

First Published:
