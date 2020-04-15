MHA Relaxes Lockdown Norms For More Industries, Announces Exemptions

In the thick of Coronavirus, The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that a few relaxations have been given to the movement and operations of some more industries in areas that have not been declared as hotspots or containment zones. The MHA also said that consolidated revised guidelines have been issued which outline the permissions for the movement of goods and services.

"Though the guidelines issued on March 24 regarding the lockdown remain the same, some more exemptions have been given in areas which have not been declared as hotspots or containment zones," an MHA official said.

The exemptions given by the Ministry are:

People working in MNREGA, especially those involved in irrigation and water conservation activities, can resume their duties while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Farming industry will remain open. The states/Uts will have to ensure decentralisation in the procurement and marketing of the harvest.

Animal husbandry, fishing industry, and horticulture industry will be open. The supply chain of the animal husbandry will now be open.

Rural industries, especially food processing industries will now be open.

Health services will continue as earlier.

The essential goods supply chain will continue to function.

Furthermore, the district officials and magistrates will have to ensure that the National COVID-19 directions like social distancing, wearing masks and no gathering of more than five people are strictly followed. The traders will have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while doing their business.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines after PM Modi announced that the lockdown has been extended till May 3, keeping in mind the COVID-19 outbreak. These guidelines have been issued for various sectors revising the 'essential activities' that will be allowed to remain functional under the lockdown period.

PM Modi on Wednesday announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3. He added that in the next week the lockdown will be implemented strictly and on April 20, a review will be taken. He said that there may be exemptions and details that will be provided in a detailed circular by the MHA but warned that if lockdown violations occur, then the exemptions will be withdrawn.

