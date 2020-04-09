Doctors Write To MHA, Request Attacks Against Them To Be Listed As 'non-bailable Offence'

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah with regards to the multiple assaults on doctors across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors across the world have been at the frontline of battling the novel COVID-19, however, there have been multiple cases of hatred and violence against them, and even accusations of them spreading the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the ouster of several from their homes as well. "The medical fraternity stands together in the national response against COVID-19. Doctors and other healthcare professionals all over the world are putting in their best efforts in this fight," read the letter.

"However, some unfortunate incidents of violence against Frontline Warriors are being regularly reported from various parts of the country even in these testing times," read the letter by FORDA.

'Include violence against doctors under non-bailable offence'

The letter by FORDA mentioned the recent case which took place in Delhi where two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were assaulted when they went out to buy fruits. The letter also cited the act of violence against the two resident doctors of AIIMS Bhopal. FORDA requested the Home minister to include any incidents of violence against doctors under non-bailable offenses as well as bring in the Central Protection Act for doctors during these testing times.

"FORDA condemns such inhuman acts of violence and demands that all such acts should be marked as non-bailable offense. Central protection act for doctors as demanded earlier is the need of the hour for protection of the whole medical fraternity," read their letter.

