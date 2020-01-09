Dog Wearing Helmet During Bike Ride Has Left Netizens In Awe

A recent delightful video of a dog travelling on a two-wheeled vehicle in Chennai, Tamil Nadu has left many internet users amused. The video has been circulated on different social media platforms and it shows the pet dog sitting on the passenger seat behind his owner on a bike while also wearing a helmet. The dog is also seen balancing itself expertly on the two-wheeler with his paws on its owner's shoulders.

Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu..



Really admiring the owner's care..❤❤ pic.twitter.com/pmEvwf2Dq4 — Pramod Madhav (@madhavpramod1) January 7, 2020

Ever since it's being shared on twitter, the video has been able to receive thousands of likes. It has also been viewed 65,000 times and has been reshared thousands of times. While the video received comments like “aww” and “lovely”, many netizens also pointed out that the bike ride could be dangerous for the dog. One netizen wrote, “The dog should not be a pillion in the first place”. Another netizen also wrote, “He's endangering the poor animal's life. Apart from the dog, he has to also concentrate on balancing the basket in front”.

@Gaya321993 learn traffic compliance from this guy! 😆😆😆 — 𝓢𝓾𝓳𝓲𝓽 𝓚𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓢𝓪𝓱𝓸𝓸 (@psyclistsujju) January 7, 2020

Epic...😋 this dog is really sensible🙏 — Nisha Verma (@NishaVe63187913) January 8, 2020

Safety First 🥰

We are all the same. Treat each one with equal love and passion 🙌🏻❤️ https://t.co/gdxPxDcOFt — 𝕊ᗩTYᗩᒍIT ᗪEᐯᑕᕼOᗯᗪᕼᑌᖇY (@shonti90) January 7, 2020

I think the dog is not supposed to made to sit in bikes. They're not physically equipped to establish stability and grip. — கிருட்டிணன் - Krishna (@KrishnaTribe) January 7, 2020

When a heavy vehicle like a bus comes close, the dog can get scared and jump away, pushing the owner under the bus. I heard that a biker has died like that once. — pari mp (@parimp) January 8, 2020

Cat enjoying a bike ride

This is not the first time a pet was seen riding behind its owner. Last year in the month of December, a photo of a cat in Mumbai riding on a bike had left netizens amused. In the image, the cat appeared to be riding a bike and had a seemingly unperturbed look about it.

The pictures show a cat riding on the pillion seat of a bike as a man drives the bike in the middle of a busy street. The cat barely looked afraid or anxious. The location where the pictures were clicked is not certain but the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority logo in the background, as well as the partially visible licence plate, suggests that the bike-riding cat is from Mumbai.

