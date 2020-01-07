US: Dog With Sign Complains About Nitty-gritty Of Daily Life; See Pics

Human beings can have a lot of complaints about the nitty-gritty of daily lives. From a tough day at work to hard time at home, humans complain about every little thing they feel is troubling them. But in a strange piece of news that is coming in from New York, United States, a dog is protesting with signs against things it doesn't like or things that are part of its daily life.

An Instagram account has posted a series of pictures showing a dog holding signs in order to protest against small things.

The 'dog with sign'

The Instagram handle 'dogwithsign' shows a dog holding a series of complaints written on cardboard that maybe every dog in the world will relate to. Dog owners from across the globe will relate to the sign as well.

Some of the best pictures in the series are with signs reading, "stop letting humans judge dog shows", "toilets are just big water bowls" and "stop blaming your farts on me".

The Instagram handle has over 24,000 followers and the profile bio says, "if you don't sit for something, you'll never get the treat."

In another incident, a dog owner from Rhondda, United Kingdom lined up his 17 dachshunds to capture them in a single frame. A 20-year-old Liam Beach decided to dress his dogs in Christmas cardies and line-up them to pose in front of a camera.

The herculean task performed by Liam took about 45 minutes before the sausage dogs went crazy running around the house. Pooches Buster, Daisy, Ziggy, Wallie, Zac, Bonnie, Saffie, Duke, Diamond, Ruby, Kizzy, Sammy, Kansy, Kiki, Lottie, Benji, and Dudley were all on their best behaviour as they stood on Liam's stairs to pose for the camera.