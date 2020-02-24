Rupani Calls Trump's Visit To India 'Historic', Says 'new Chapter In Bilateral Relations'

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed his delight after welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ahmedabad airport shortly before the arrival of US President Donald Trump.

READ: Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi-POTUS Spin Charkha At Sabarmati Ashram

Modiji's leadership is an inspiration to us all: CM Rupani

On the historic day today when India and the USA are going to write a new chapter in the history of bilateral relationship, I welcomed PM Shri @narendramodi ji today on his arrival at Ahmedabad airport. His decisive leadership inspires all of us to strive and achieve more. pic.twitter.com/FBKMRuK4ew — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) February 24, 2020

In a tweet on Monday morning, CM Rupani stated that it was a 'historic day' for India-US relations and that he was delighted to greet the Prime Minister. He went on to praise PM Modi, saying that his leadership "inspires all of us to strive and achieve more."

President Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset.

READ: Trump In India, Here's The US President's Guest Book Entry At Gandhi Ashram In Sabarmati

Later, Trump will depart for the national capital. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

READ: From Eisenhower To Obama; Donald Trump Latest In Long Line Of US Presidents To Visit India

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

READ: Ahead Of 'Namaste Trump', Amul Welcomes US President Donald Trump With A Quirky Doodle