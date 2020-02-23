Donald Trump Calls PM Modi His 'friend' As He Departs For India

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his "friend" and he is looking forward to visiting India. Trump just before his departure for India said he committed to visiting India a long time back and he is looking forward to being with the people of India.

“I look forward to being with the people of India. We are going to have many millions and millions of people. It’s a long trip. I get along very well with Prime Minister Modi. He is a friend of mine,” Trump told reporters outside the White House before boarding Marine One for the Joint Base Andrews.

“I had committed to this trip a long time ago. I look forward to it. I hear it’s going to be a big event..the biggest event they ever had in India. That’s what the Prime Minister told me. It’s the biggest event they ever had. It’s going to be very exciting. I am going to be there for one night,” said the US President in response to a question.

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump leaves from White House for Andrews Air Force Base, from where they will depart for India shortly. https://t.co/SvZf0dqEaN pic.twitter.com/F2rwd0RzE3 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

READ| Congress poses 5 questions of 'national interest' ahead of President Trump's maiden visit

Trump's India visit

Trump is slated to arrive in Agra on Monday evening after jointly attending with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly built Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. The city administration is all geared up for the big day and preparations are in full swing to present the "best face of Agra". For his visit, more than 10,000 police personnel, including 65 assistant commissioners, 200 inspectors, and 800 sub-inspectors, will be deployed at strategic locations in the city, deputy commissioner of police (control room) Vijay Patel said. Here is Donald Trump's itinerary for his two-day visit on February 24-25.

At many places, artworks greeting Trump have been made by artists who are busy finishing walls ahead of the visit. Water is being sprayed regularly to ensure there is no dust. Victorian-style lamp posts have been installed in many areas to improve the aesthetic look of the city. At the Taj Mahal premises, workers were seen cleaning the marbles and sandstones while tourists made the most of the day as travel restrictions are to come into place in the city on Tuesday. Water has been continuously discharged into the Yamuna in the last few days to improve its environmental condition, and its banks have been cleaned of plastic and other waste.

READ| Donald Trump India Visit: Langurs to tackle monkey menace at US President’s Taj Mahal trip

Monday, February 24

1140 hrs -- President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad

1215 hrs -- Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad)

1305 hrs -- Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium

1530 hrs -- Emplane for Agra

1645 hrs -- Arrival at Agra

1715 hrs -- Visit to Taj Mahal

1845 hrs -- Emplane for Delhi

1930 hrs -- Arrive at Delhi

Tuesday, February 25

1000 hrs -- Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

1030 hrs -- Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

1100 hrs -- Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

1240 hrs -- Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House

1930 hrs -- Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

2200 hrs -- Departure.

READ| Congress takes a dig at Donald Trump's maiden India visit; shares 'hiring now' poster

(With PTI inputs)