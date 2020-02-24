The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Donald Trump’s Signature Becomes Meme Content, Netizens Compare It With ECG

General News

Donald Trump’s signature in the visitor’s diary immediately became meme content for the netizens and compared it to several other things including ECG.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24. Trump left a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the visitor’s diary of Sabarmati Ashram thanking him for the “wonderful visit”. 

However, Trump’s signature in the visitor’s diary immediately became a meme content for netizens as they compared it to several other things including electrocardiogram (ECG) report and Bandra-Worli Sealink. “I showed Trump's signature to my pharmacist, he gave me medicines for 3 days,” commented a user. 

Read: Donald Trump's 'The Art Of The Deal' And Other Books That Ruled The Business World

'Find RMS value'

Check out some other hilarious reactions:

Read: 'Donald Trump Welcome To India But Should Behave Like Guest', Says West Bengal Minister

After the visit to Sabarmati Ashram, Trump, along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner went to Motera Stadium for the Namaste Trump event. The Trump family then travelled to Agra to visit the iconic Taj Mahal, commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for her wife's tomb.

Read: Trump In India, Here's The US President's Guest Book Entry At Gandhi Ashram In Sabarmati

Read: Trumps Arrive In Agra To See Taj Mahal; Greeted By UP CM Yogi And Thousands Of Performers

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP MENTIONS SACHIN, KOHLI
PM HIGHLIGHTS REPEAT OF HISTORY
HEAD CONSTABLE KILLED IN CLASHES
DELHI L-G URGES RESTRAINT
CONGRESS DOUBTS TRUMP'S MOTIVE
CHENNAI CHEF CREATES TRUMP IDLIS