Donald Trump’s Signature Becomes Meme Content, Netizens Compare It With ECG

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania visited the Sabarmati Ashram, accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24. Trump left a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the visitor’s diary of Sabarmati Ashram thanking him for the “wonderful visit”.

However, Trump’s signature in the visitor’s diary immediately became a meme content for netizens as they compared it to several other things including electrocardiogram (ECG) report and Bandra-Worli Sealink. “I showed Trump's signature to my pharmacist, he gave me medicines for 3 days,” commented a user.

'Find RMS value'

Check out some other hilarious reactions:

Once In childhood I did same signature like Donald trump but that time my friend called me a potential doctor .#NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/DjwrmYmAIu — JOSH ⚡🇮🇳 (@NobitakaDost) February 24, 2020

Donald Trump's signature looks like when someone scribbles to make a new pen work 😅 #TrumpInIndia #TrumpIndiaVisit #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/g14h6itkw2 — Shaan Haider (@shaanhaider) February 24, 2020

Very gracious of Donald Trump to draw the design of Bandra-Worli sea link instead of his signature. #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/LspkrwrqLN — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) February 24, 2020

GATE2021: find the rms value of trump's signature. Is it in half wave symmetry?

(2 marks) pic.twitter.com/r7boxBMvHi — TomRosicky (@awkwardarm23) February 24, 2020

Trump’s signature is exactly as the sine wave I was trying to generate in the oscillator during my engineering days #TrumpIndiaVisit #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/cN5rV3thYv — Mitesh (@Me2mitesh) February 24, 2020

Why does Trump's signature look like Durgam Cheruvu Hanging Bridge ?#TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/jK3PPHoo3r — Jai Solanki (@ComicAccountant) February 24, 2020

After the visit to Sabarmati Ashram, Trump, along with wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner went to Motera Stadium for the Namaste Trump event. The Trump family then travelled to Agra to visit the iconic Taj Mahal, commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for her wife's tomb.

