'Dr Had To Flee Overnight': Nadda Cites Testimonies Of Pak Refugees In CAA Outreach Rally

After Amit Shah's fiery rally in Jodhpur, the BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday spoke in favor of the Citizenship Amendment Act by apprising the people about the testimonies of the Hindu refugees who suffered atrocities in the name of religion in Pakistan.

'Hindu doctor's sister was abducted in front of him'

While giving the testimony of the Hindu doctor from Pakistan, Nadda said, "I met a Hindu doctor in Indore who was from Pakistan. He said that he was a practicing in Pakistan and has a degree as well. His sister was abducted right in front of his eyes and was forcefully married to a person who was double her age in order to make a forceful religious conversion to Islam. Police said you are a Hindu and Pakistan works on Islamic rule so I will not file your complaint. In 15 days, somehow that doctor escaped with his abducted sister and family to come to Indore."

Nadda had come across the doctor during his tenure as Union Health Minister. While narrating the incident in Saturday's rally, Nadda added that the doctor appealed to him to practice his profession in India.

"I wanted the doctor to practice his profession but the law at that time did not allow him to do so. Now after the Citizenship Amendment Act, the doctor will be able to practice his profession lawfully and his sister will also be able to live with pride. This is what the Citizenship Amendment Act is what we have to understand," said Nadda.

Nadda said that lakhs of people had to flee overnight leaving their properties and assets behind just to save themselves and their families from the atrocities. He said about 50,000 Sikhs had to flee Afghanistan and cited the reports of New York Times, Washington Post and Reuters which state that there are now only 2000 Sikh families in Afghanistan. "Where have the other families gone from Afghanistan?" questioned Nadda.

"Today in Pakistan, Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Christians and Parsis population was 23% but now dropped to 3%. Where has 20% gone? Was it a religious conversion? Or they had to flee to save their lives and honor?" asked Nadda.

The BJP working president has kickstarted campaign for the 2021 assembly election in Guwahati amid anti-CAA uproar in the state and slammed Opposition for raking up CAA issue for political gains.

