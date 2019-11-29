Goa Deputy CM Responds To Sanjay Raut's 'soon You'll See Goa Miracle' Claim; Blasts Back

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Ajgaonkar slammed Sanjay Raut's 'Goa next' comments calling it a 'dream' of the Sena. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that the Shiv Sena will soon be forming an alliance in Goa with the Goa Forward Party. Raut also asserted that after Maharashtra, BJP will be thrown out of power in Goa, and this process will continue nationwide. Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut had said, "Goa Forward Party president & ex-Dy CM of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with 3 MLAs, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Soon you will be able to see a miracle in Goa." However, Manohar Ajgaonkar has expressed his confidence in the stability of his government and said that Goa has a 'strong government.'

"Goa has a strong government now. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is only dreaming. 10 MLAs of the Congress left their party and joined BJP after seeing the government's work," said Ajganokar while speaking to ANI. The BJP will not only complete its full term but will come for the next term also," he added.

Non-BJP Political Front

As per sources, in a reply to Raut's statement to form a government in Goa, the Goa BJP said, "Nothing is going to happen to our government in Goa. This is just a myth. How will they form a government with 8 MLAs (Cong-5 and GFP- 3)? Let Shiv Sena come with the number and then talk about forming a government." Taking a jibe at BJP, Sanjay Raut had expressed his desire to make a non-BJP political front across the country, for which he had said, " after Maharashtra it is Goa, and then we will proceed to other states." Replying to this, Manohar Ajgaonkar strongly said, "BJP will not complete its full term (in Goa) but will come for the next term also." The senior Sena leader had also exuded confidence in forming a government in Delhi. "I am saying this from the first day that we will form the government. I have said that our 'Suryayaan' will land safely on the sixth floor of Mantralaya. But then, everyone was laughing at us. But now our 'Suryayaan' has landed safely," Raut said, adding, "People shouldn't be surprised if 'Suryayaan' Sena lands up in Delhi."

(With Agency Inputs)

