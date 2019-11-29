Sanjay Raut: "After Maharashtra, Now Everyone Will See A Miracle In Goa"

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that the Shiv Sena will soon be forming an alliance in Goa with the Goa Forward Party. Raut also asserted that after Maharashtra, BJP will be thrown out of power in Goa, and this process will continue nationwide.

'Non-BJP political front'

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut said, "Goa Forward Party president & ex-Dy CM of Goa, Vijai Sardesai along with 3 MLAs, is forming an alliance with Shiv Sena. A new political front is taking shape in Goa, just like it happened in Maharashtra. Soon you will be able to see a miracle in Goa." Taking a jibe at BJP he said, "We want to make a non-BJP political front across the country. After Maharashtra it is Goa, and then we will proceed to other states."

'Come with numbers'

As per sources, in a reply to Raut's statement to form a government in Goa, the Goa BJP said, "Nothing is going to happen to our government in Goa. This is just a myth. How will they form a government with 8 MLAs (Cong-5 and GFP- 3)? Let Shiv Sena come with the number and then talk about forming a government."

Raut slams Devendra Fadnavis

Earlier on Thursday, soon after Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the new Maharashtra CM, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a jibe at former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for being elected as leader of the opposition party in the state. Raut took to Twitter to express his displeasure. He said, "Heartiest congratulations to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who claimed that there will be no opposition in Maharashtra, on being elected as the opposition party leader."

महाराष्ट्र में विरोधी पक्ष ही नहीं रहेगा, यह दावा करने वाले पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस को विरोधी दल नेता चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई...! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 28, 2019

