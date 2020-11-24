EAM Jaishankar Begins 6-day Visit To Bahrain, UAE, And Seychelles From Today

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be undertaking a six-day tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Seychelles from Tuesday, 24th November. During his six-day visit, the External Affairs Minister will be meeting his counterparts and also the top leadership of these countries. Notably, this is EAM Jaishankar's first visit to Bahrain after becoming the External Affairs Minister of India

Jaishankar will personally convey condolences on behalf of the Indian government and the people to the government of United Arab Emirates over the demise of Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa on 11th November. Apart from this, EAM Jaishankar will also hold talks on various bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

READ | EAM Jaishankar Discusses COVID-19 Situation, Economic Recovery With Dutch Counterpart

EAM Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE & Seychelles

Currently, Bahrain hosts more than 3 lakh 50 thousand Indians and since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the countries have worked together to battle Coronavirus. As of now, the flights between both countries are operational under an air bubble arrangement. On November 25 and 26, Dr S Jaishankar will visit the UAE where he is scheduled to meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

READ | EAM Jaishankar At Global Town Hall 2020: Indo-Pacific Is Rejection Of Spheres Of Influence

In an official statement, the MEA said, "Both leaders will take forward the excellent cooperation between India and the UAE under our comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on various regional and international issues."

READ | Jaishankar Extends Greetings To Lebanon On National Day, Reiterates Solidarity & Support

Along with this, EAM Jaishankar will also be discussing ways for Indian workers to resume their jobs in UAE in the post-Coronavirus scenario. Over 3 million Indians live and work in the UAE.

The EAM will travel to Seychelles on November 27 in his last leg of the tour. During this visit, Dr S Jaishankar will call-on the newly elected President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan and extend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings. He will also discuss the priorities of the newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Tadegonde.

(with inputs from agencies)

READ | EAM Jaishankar Wishes Neighbour Maldives On Republic Day; Lauds 'exemplary Relationship'