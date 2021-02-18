EAM Jaishankar To Visit Maldives And Mauritius Between February 20-24

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar will be visiting Maldives and Mauritius between February 20-24 to further India's commitment towards its maritime neighbors in the Indian Ocean Region. EAM Jaishankar is expected to visit Maldives between February 20-21 and Mauritius between 22-23 where he would interact with the Heads of the two nations to re-affirm bilateral ties.

"EAM will call-on H.E. President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and have substantive discussions with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Economic Development and Planning & Infrastructure during his visit to Maldives," as per a statement by the MEA. He will also call-on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and meet with other political leaders to review the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and joint continued assistance post-COVID-19.

"During his visit to Mauritius, EAM will call on H.E. President Pritivirajsing Roopun and H.E. Prime Minister Mr. Pravind Jagnauth. EAM will also meet his counterpart the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade and Minister for Land Transport and Light Rail, Hon. Alan Ganoo," informed the MEA. He will also review the implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius and other bilateral and global matters of mutual interest.

"Both Maldives and Mauritius are India’s key maritime neighbors in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region). EAM’s visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Mauritius and is expected to lend further momentum to substantive cooperation and robust people to people ties between the two countries," said the MEA in a statement.

As a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vaccine diplomacy,' both Maldives and Mauritius had received consignments of 'Made in India' Coronavirus vaccines as a friendly gesture to help the two neighboring countries to eradicate the virus. India commenced the Coronavirus vaccine shipment to neighboring nations under the grant assistance program covering friendly countries such as Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles amongst others.

The two countries will also visit India's international workshop on COVID-19 management titled-- 'Experience, Good Practices & the Way Forward' on February 18 alongside other SAARC nations.

