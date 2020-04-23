Editors Guild Of India Condemns Attack On Republic Editors - Arnab & Samyabrata Goswami

Condemning the attack on Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, the Editors guild of India, on Thursday, issued a statement that any attack, instigation or verbal abuse against any journalist is a reprehensible act. Demanding action against the attackers by the Mumbai Police, the Guild maintained that freedom to express one's views or report facts was the fundamental tenet of journalism. Arnab Goswami had resigned from the Editors Guild of India on April 21 and declared the same on his debate show.

Attack on Arnab & Samyabrata Goswami

In the wee hours of 12:15 AM on Thursday Arnab and Samyabrata Ray Goswami, were attacked by bike-borne goons, a mere 500 metres away from Arnab's residence as he was driving back from home. The masked goons blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles and abuse Arnab before being caught by Arnab's security guards. On being interrogated by Arnab's Mumbai police attache, the goons confessed to being Congress Youth Congress leaders - Prateek Kumar Shyam Sundar Mishra and Arun Dilip Borade.

This attack comes a day after Arnab question Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi's continued silence on the Palghar lynching of two Sadhus and their driver by a mob. the above-mentioned attackers have been taken into custody by the Mumbai police and an FIR has been registered. While Arnab has confirmed the attacker's identity as Youth Congress leaders, the police have not mentioned the same in the FIR. Several political leaders, journalists, celebrities have condemned the attack.

What is the Palghar lynching case?

On last Thursday night, three men - identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, and Nilesh Telwade, were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car, last Thursday, when they were stopped by a group and attacked - even a police vehicle from Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up. Kasa police have arrested 101 in connection to the case and a high-level probe has been initiated by the state Home Ministry.

