Press Council Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami, Seeks Report From Maharashtra Govt

The Press Council of India on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami and called for a report from the Maharashtra government over the incident. In a statement, the Press Council of India said it is distressed to know about the attack on Arnab Goswami "purportedly for his views as a journalist".

“Every citizen in the country, including a journalist, has the right to express their opinion which may not be palatable to many but this does not give anybody the authority to strangulate such a voice,” the council said.

PCI seeks report from Maharashtra Government

Condemning the attack, the Press Council of India expected that the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice immediately. The PCI chairman asked the Maharashtra government, through the Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, to submit a report on the facts of the case at the earliest, the statement read.

Two motorcycle-borne assailants attacked Arnab's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on their way home on Wednesday night. Both the attackers have been arrested.

Here is PCI's statement on the attack

