Facebook, Delhi Police & Mumbai Police Join Forces To Stop Man From Committing Suicide

A call from Facebook officials from their Ireland office helped the police save a man's life in India. After allegedly being alerted to suicidal tendencies on a Facebook account, the officials tracked down the number linked with it and informed Delhi Police about the activities. Upon tracing the number they found out that the man was in Mumbai and informed the local police. The Mumbai Police then allegedly stopped this man from committing suicide.

The United Effort

Facebook, Delhi Police and Mumbai Police joined forces to save the man's life on Saturday. Delhi Police received information from Facebook's Ireland office about a Facebook user who was displaying suicidal tendencies. The number linked with the account was shared with the police by Facebook. Delhi Police jumped into action immediately to foil the man's plan.

The Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, CyPAD, Anyesh Roy received a call from Facebook informing him about the Facebook account of a Delhi man who was planning to commit suicide. They used the information provided to trace the man's home address in East Delhi. The East Delhi DCP Jasmeet Singh then dispatched a team to his home only to find a woman in a perfectly fine condition. Upon investigating they discovered that the number did belong to the woman but was being used by her husband. The woman informed the Police that her husband works in Mumbai as a chef and left Delhi 14 days ago following a fight.

DCP Anyesh Roy then got in touch with the Mumbai's DCP Cyber Cell, Dr Rashmi Karandikar. The Mumbai Police immediately got in touch with the man and counselled him while dispatching a team of local Police in Bhayander to prevent the man from taking any drastic step.

A Call In Time Saves Life!

An inter-continental effort initiated by a Facebook official in Ireland and rapid action on the part of DCP (Cyber) Anyesh Roy from @DelhiPolice & DCP (Cyber) Dr.Rashmi Karandikar in Mumbai ensured that a life was saved.#ServingBeyondBoundaries pic.twitter.com/PUk9qehuNd — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 10, 2020

Dr Rashmi Karandikar, Deputy Commission of Police (Cyber Cell Mumbai) said, "Facebook shared details with Delhi Police since phone number linked with the account was registered there. A police team went to (his home) in East Delhi. The phone number was of his wife who said that she had a fight with her husband who is in Mumbai. We contacted the man, counselled him, traced his location and averted the suicide bid."

(With inputs from ANI)