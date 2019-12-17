'Big Insult To Martyrs': Fadnavis Lambasts Uddhav For Jallianwala Bagh Remark

On Tuesday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for equating the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University with the ghastly Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Fadnavis opined that this was a “big insult” to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Moreover, he alleged that Shiv Sena promoted and encouraged agitations where people allegedly shouted incendiary slogans to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Thereafter, Fadnavis accused the Sena of making compromises for personal greed.

Equating Jamia University incident with Jallianwala bagh massacre by CM Uddhav ji Thackeray is big big insult to all the martyrs who have sacrificed their life for our Nation.



Entire Nation & Maharashtra wants to know if Uddhav ji agrees with these slogans? pic.twitter.com/qFZ823AGLC — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 17, 2019

By promoting and encouraging such agitations, it is now very clear to what extent ShivSena has stooped down on compromises for personal greeds ! pic.twitter.com/tPTTPfnVOG — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 17, 2019

'Do not provoke the youth'

Talking to the media in Nagpur earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray claimed that there was an attempt to instill an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the youth. Contending that the country could not be stable if the young people were provoked, he requested the Centre not to do so. Moreover, he described the youth as a ‘bomb’ which could explode anytime.

Thackeray remarked, “The way in which the police barged into the University and indulged in firing, it seemed as if the days of Jallianwala Bagh have returned. An effort is being made to instill an atmosphere of fear in the country and the youth, similar to that of the Jallianwala Bagh incident. I fear that a country where the youth is provoked, the country cannot be stable. I want to tell the Centre that do not provoke the youth. The youth are the strength of the country. The youth is like a bomb and do not try to ignite the bomb.”

