MP CM Chouhan Accuses Cong Of Inciting Farmers Amid Protests, Highlights Mandsaur Case

Accusing the Congress of inciting farmers amid the ongoing agitation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday assured peasants that the BJP has always taken decisions in their interest. The senior BJP leader launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for attempting to instigate the farmers in a bid to create chaos. Chouhan's remarks come as the farmers' protest in the national capital enters its eight-day with peasants across the country staging demonstrations in their states to extend their support against the three contentious agrarian laws.

Listing the numerous schemes and initiatives by the BJP government for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, CM Chouhan also distributed Rs 100 crores to peasants under the CM Kisan Kalyan Yojna on Thursday at Sehore. Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the rioting 2017 case during the farmers' protest which happened under the Congress government in the state. Chouhan referred to the violence during the 10-day-long farmers' agitation in Mandsaur in which 5 people were killed and over 100 cases were filed.

'They want some mishap to happen'

Addressing the gathering, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Congress is worried, they want some mishap to happen. It was this party only that instigated farmers in Neemach and incited violence. We will not allow Congress to incite violence in Madhya Pradesh at any cost. We will find it better to die before letting farmers' face any trouble. We have always taken decisions in farmers interest and we will continue to."

Earlier on November 30, BJP ally RPI chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also accused the Congress government in Punjab of instigating farmers. The Union Minister backed the three agrarian laws and stated, "The farmers from Punjab have a right to protest. PM Modi and the Centre have repeatedly said that these bills pertain to doubling the income of farmers. This bill ensures that legal action is initiated against a trader who doesn’t pay the farmer his due. The Congress government in Punjab has no other work than instigating the farmers. Initially, there was an attempt to prevent them, but they have now been given a place in Delhi."

Meanwhile, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmers' representatives is currently underway. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, MoS Home Ministry Som Prakash and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are representing the Centre in the meeting. Moreover, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier today to discuss the ongoing agitation in a bid to work out a peaceful solution. The Chief Minister stated that he 'reiterated his opposition' in the meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of Punjab and the security of the nation.

