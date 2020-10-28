Feni Bridge Connecting India-Bangladesh Will Be Completed By Dec 2020, Says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the construction of the 1.8km-long Feni bridge which connects India and Bangladesh will be completed by December 2020. Speaking further, Gadkari informed that the bridge which connects Sabrum in India to Ramgarh in Bangladesh is being built at a cost of Rs.129 crore. He also said that the Feni bridge will make it easier to transport goods from Chittagong and Kolkata ports as the distance between Sabrum and Chittagong is 75 km.

This announcement was made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during a virtual foundation stone laying ceremony of nine National Highway projects in Tripura on Tuesday. CM Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and VK Singh along with several other state ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and state attended the event.

According to the official press release, Nitin Gadkari said, "The construction of the RCC bridge over river Feni will improve connectivity to the international border with Bangladesh. The 4-lane bypass on the western side of Agartala City is under DPR preparation that will further improve the connectivity of NH-8 to NH-108B in the state of Tripura, reduce traffic congestion in Agartala city, and connect Matabari from Airport."

"The connectivity of Agartala city to Assam Border through NH-108B, 208 & 208A will provide shorter length connectivity. The upgradation work for Agartala to Khowai (NH 108B) and Kailashahar to Assam Border (NH-208A) has already been awarded and upgradation of balance section of Kailashahar to Khowai (NH-208) has been proposed under JICA funding. Bids for this section have already been received and work is likely to be awarded very soon. He added that the 4-laning of NH-08 from Agartala to Churaibari - the lifeline of Tripura - is under DPR preparation, which will provide faster and hassle-free Inter-state connectivity with Assam and other States with Agartala," he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh: "A new chapter"

Hailing Nitin Gadkari for sanction and completing various major infrastructure projects in the North-East region over the last 6 years, Dr Jitendra Singh said that his ministry is also putting all available resources to use in order to develop the region further and set an example. The Union Minister described Tripura as the gateway of the 'Act East Policy' of the government. He added that soon a train from Tripura to Bangladesh will start which will indicate a new chapter and open doors to more prospects of development in the region by making the seaports more accessible.

