Heavy Rains Trigger Flood, Landslides And Erosion In Arunachal Pradesh, 8 Dead

With most of the fast-flowing rivers of the state crossing the danger level and as heavy downpour continues, Arunachal Pradesh has been hit badly by flood, landslides and erosion. As per reports, at least 10 people have lost their lives so far.

Floods have hit most of the low lying areas of the State including Pasighat, Namsai and Dibang. Communication has been snapped in several parts following landslides triggered by incessant rain. Eight people have lost their lives following landslides in the capital city of Itanagar.

Most of the rivers like Dibang, Siang, Dikrong, Subansiri are flowing above the danger level. The Siang river has been causing havoc in Namsai, Tezu, Miao and Pasighat. Similarly, the fast current of Dibang is posing a threat to the Dibang bridge in Bomjjr as the abutment of the bridge is fast eroding.

Heavy damages were also reported at multiple places on the approach roads to Dera Natung Government College and Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic in Itanagar due to heavy rain and landslides on Saturday.

Meanwhile, road connectivity to West Siang district has been cut off from the rest of the world after a portion of the road was washed away near Pangin junction. Sources have also informed that several minor landslides have occurred on the stretch of the road, owing to the continuous rain. The Aalo-Likabali road is no longer fit for use following landslides and heavy deposits of mud.

Though reports in the morning suggest that the water level of the rivers are falling, it might go up again following rainfall in the higher altitudes. In the flood-affected areas of Namsai and Tezu, the government has converted the schools into temporary relief camps.

Landslides and erosion have been a common phenomenon in the state. However, this year, the situation is slightly a cause of worry as the state mechanism is busy dealing with COVID-19. So far, over 300 cases have been detected in the state, of which over 200 cases are active.

