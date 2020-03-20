'Forehand Or Backhand, Coronavirus Battle Begins With Clean Hands': PM Thanks Tennis Aces

India's tennis aces Mahesh Bhupathi and Sumit Nagal pledged to support PM Modi's call for a Janta Curfew on Sunday, 22 March in order to raise awareness & prevent the spread of the epidemic coronavirus. Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi urged the citizens to remain indoors on Sunday in order to contain the virus, alongside, asking them to assemble in their balconies or in front of their homes to cheer for health workers, government employees, media persons and others who are helping India in the battle against coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi hailed the efforts of Mahesh Bhupathi & Sumit Nagal for their support to the Janta Curfew call & said that the battle against coronavirus can be fought only with clean hands.

PM Modi thanks tennis aces

Whether it is forehand or backhand, the battle against Coronavirus begins with clean hands. Thanks Mahesh and Sumit, for motivating the nation at this important moment. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/gMA6ZVTayohttps://t.co/t5YhnLavXl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

Bhupathi, Nagal pledge support to PM Modi

Big move by our PM @narendramodi .. Our country needed to hear it from him . Let’s get behind him and support the #jantacurfew on March 22!! #SocialDistanacing — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) March 19, 2020

Let's get behind and support PM @narendramodi Ji's #JanataCurfew initiative from 7 AM to 9 PM on Sunday, March 22. We will overcome this together! #SocialDistancing — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) March 19, 2020

PM Modi addresses the nation on Coronavirus pandemic

"The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the PM Modi said.

