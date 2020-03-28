The Debate
Forest Team Rescues Python From Villager's Farmland Amid Lockdown; Watch

General News

In a recent video that was uploaded on Twitter, the Seoni Forest Team is seen rescuing a large snake from a villager’s farmland and releasing it in the forest.

Forest team rescues python from village amid coronavirus lockdown

In a recent video that was uploaded on Twitter, the Seoni Forest team is seen rescuing a large python from a villager’s farmland and releasing it back into the forest away from humans. The video was shared by Pradeep Mishra and Susanta Nanda, both of whom are serving in the Indian Forest Sevice. The video was originally uploaded on March 27.

'Green Warriors'

In the video, the forest officials can first be seen walking on to a villager’s field and then use a tool to get the big snake into a sack. After securing the snake they can be seen moving the snake to a forested location where the snake can be seen slithering off into the wood, away from humans and back in its natural and suitable habitat.

IFS Susanta Nanda while sharing the video applauds the forest team for working so diligently during the time of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and asks his followers to pray for them and their safety. Take a look at the video below.

Take a look at the people's reactions below.

Leopard's incredible backflip

A video of a leopard doing ‘near-impossible jump’ to catch its prey has taken over the internet. The video shared by India Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has already received more than 4,000 views and hundreds of likes. In the video, one can see the leopard doing an ‘incredible backflip’ on a tree in a bid to catch its prey.

