Forest Team Rescues Python From Villager's Farmland Amid Lockdown; Watch

In a recent video that was uploaded on Twitter, the Seoni Forest team is seen rescuing a large python from a villager’s farmland and releasing it back into the forest away from humans. The video was shared by Pradeep Mishra and Susanta Nanda, both of whom are serving in the Indian Forest Sevice. The video was originally uploaded on March 27.

'Green Warriors'

In the video, the forest officials can first be seen walking on to a villager’s field and then use a tool to get the big snake into a sack. After securing the snake they can be seen moving the snake to a forested location where the snake can be seen slithering off into the wood, away from humans and back in its natural and suitable habitat.

IFS Susanta Nanda while sharing the video applauds the forest team for working so diligently during the time of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and asks his followers to pray for them and their safety. Take a look at the video below.

A big #Python was rescued from a villager's farmland, It has great powerful hissing sound ( a sort of waning), worth noting, rescued scientifically by Seoni Forest Team (@ArpitForest ) and released in suitable habitat. @RandeepHooda @rameshpandeyifs @drqayumiitk #snakes pic.twitter.com/YT8j31dA9X — Pradeep Mishra IFS (@pradeepifsmp) March 27, 2020

Green warriors during lockdown.

Pray for them also 🙏🏼 https://t.co/vNDozboDQd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

Take a look at the people's reactions below.

Wonderful work done by your Division. I can see the amount of relief affected people get after such successful rescue. Great service to the people 👍 — Dr Abdul Qayum, IFS (@drqayumiitk) March 28, 2020

Homie just wanted to have some chit-chat with villagers. #greatwork — 3397raman (@ramanmehmi15) March 28, 2020

Leopard's incredible backflip

A video of a leopard doing ‘near-impossible jump’ to catch its prey has taken over the internet. The video shared by India Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has already received more than 4,000 views and hundreds of likes. In the video, one can see the leopard doing an ‘incredible backflip’ on a tree in a bid to catch its prey.

Leopard does an incredible backflip to catch its prey. Simply out of the world jump 👍🏻

Generally leopard pounces upon its prey bring it down with a bite to the neck. Here to get a grip on preys neck, leopard does this near impossible jump. pic.twitter.com/VZSzTJjO5x — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 28, 2020

