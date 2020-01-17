The Debate
Former IAS Officer Takes Bus For Test Drive To Encourage Women Drivers

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) managing director C Shikha took a bus for a test drive in a bid to encourage more women drivers to drive.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) managing director C Shikha took a bus for a test drive in a bid to encourage more women drivers to get on the road in heavy vehicles. According to the reports, Shikha was accompanied by senior officials of the corporation and drove a Volvo bus at the Hoskote Volvo driving training centre. It sent a strong social message about women empowerment and the main purpose behind driving the bus was to encourage more women staffers to manage and drive public transport. 

READ: Deepika Padukone's Intiative For Women Empowerment; Invests In Electric Cab Services

According to the reports, this is the first time that an IAS officer took to the wheel to introspect a bus. It inspired many people including BMTC staff who lauded the move taken by Shikha. The video of the managing director driving the bus was shared on the internet and instantly went viral. Netizens praised her for being an icon to women drivers in Karnataka. 

READ: Rajathan Woman Will Ride Scooter To TN Alone To Spread Awareness About Women Empowerment

On the other hand, some netizens complained that Shikha was driving without a heavy vehicle driving licence or the requisite permits. In response, she said that she was driving within the premises of a driving school and did not need a license for that. 

READ: Priyanka Chopra Talks About Women Empowerment, Sisterhood, And Failure

READ: Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi Emphasises On Women Empowerment

