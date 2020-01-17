Former IAS Officer Takes Bus For Test Drive To Encourage Women Drivers

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) managing director C Shikha took a bus for a test drive in a bid to encourage more women drivers to get on the road in heavy vehicles. According to the reports, Shikha was accompanied by senior officials of the corporation and drove a Volvo bus at the Hoskote Volvo driving training centre. It sent a strong social message about women empowerment and the main purpose behind driving the bus was to encourage more women staffers to manage and drive public transport.

Mixed Reactions over the video

According to the reports, this is the first time that an IAS officer took to the wheel to introspect a bus. It inspired many people including BMTC staff who lauded the move taken by Shikha. The video of the managing director driving the bus was shared on the internet and instantly went viral. Netizens praised her for being an icon to women drivers in Karnataka.

Wowww super madam 👏🏻🎉

This brings strength and confidence to all the women !!!

“Do not follow where the path may lead, Go instead where there is no path and leave a trial” — Dhanush Reddy (@dhanushreddy91) January 14, 2020

Yes this is the power of a woman. Yes the perfect driver of the constitution. Congratulations. — PERFECT WORK (@Lakshmeeshsagar) January 14, 2020

On the other hand, some netizens complained that Shikha was driving without a heavy vehicle driving licence or the requisite permits. In response, she said that she was driving within the premises of a driving school and did not need a license for that.

Does she has Learners Licence and First aid certificate? — agsurendra (@agsurendra31) January 15, 2020

Nice ...hope she has a HMV license to even attempt this & compliant to the testing norms ! — Anish Nair (@anishnair1010) January 14, 2020

