Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: 'How Long Will Our Daughters Keep Sacrificing?'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday joined the rising demand for death to rapists.

The BJP leader lashed out anger over the death of the Unnao rape victim and added his voice to the rising demand for capital punishment for rapists. The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on December 6.

The BJP leader also took to Twitter and expressed his anger towards how one more daughter had passed away due to 'lust and brute forces.' He wrote, "Our daughter of Unnao also passed away due to the lust of brute forces. The heart wants to see such cruel people killed at the very first sight. After all, how long will our daughters keep sacrificing? The time has come that the accused must be punished, not our daughters."

READ | Amid Unnao uproar, Yogi Adityanath assures the case to be taken to a fast-track court

UP CM on Unnao Rape victim's death

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday broke his silence over the death of the Unnao rape victim. He called the incident to be "unfortunate". In an official statement, the CM has expressed his grief over the death of the Unnao rape victim. He expressed his full condolences to the family. Yogi Adityanath also said all accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to a fast-track court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over death of Unnao rape victim. CM has said all accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to fast-track court (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1rJsodMsVL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2019

READ | 'Rapists need to be hanged in public':Cong leader Ranjeet Ranjan on Unnao horror

Unnao rape survivor passes away

Meanwhile, in a tragic development, the Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 pm.

READ | Unnao rape and murder case: Republic TV accesses details of autopsy report

READ | "Accused will not be forgiven": UP's Deputy CM on Unnao rape victim's death

(With inputs from ANI)