'Rapists Need To Be Hanged In Public':Cong Leader Ranjeet Ranjan On Unnao Horror

Speaking on the demise of the Unnao rape survivor on Saturday, Congress leader from Bihar Ranjeet Ranjan came out with a strong statement demanding all rapists to be hanged in public. Ranjan also lashed out at the U.P government for failing to protect the girl as she grappled with her circumstances trying to fight for justice in courts. "She was raped in December 2018, and an FIR was filed after three months. Since the last year, the victim was constantly being threatened by the family of the accused."

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday by 5 men including one of her rapists died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 pm.

Yogi Adityanath breaks his silence

In an official statement, the CM expressed his grief over the death of the Unnao rape victim. He expressed his condolences to the family. Yogi Adityanath also said all accused have been arrested and the case will be taken to a fast-track court. Talking about the failure of the U.P government in taking action when needed, Ranjan slammed the state saying that "nearly 90 rape cases have taken place in the last 11 months in Unnao.

The victim, in her last breath, asked for justice. The question is, whether the government and administration will take any action in the next 48 hours," the Congress leader said.

Encounter of all accused in Hyderabad case

Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan also lauded the Telangana encounter, where all four accused of raping and murdering the 25-year-old woman veterinarian, were shot dead yesterday. “I salute to those policemen that they didn’t let the rapists escape. Girls moral has gone high. Women and girls of the country want to see the rapists be punished. Whatever has happened, I am very happy" she said. Earlier on Friday, the four accused were taken to the crime scene at around 4 to 5 am to reconstruct the crime scene. The police claim that one of the main accused signaled the others, thereby attempting to escape. This resulted in an encounter where the police gunned down all the accused in the case.

Ranjeet Ranjan also stressed on the importance of harsh punishments to rape convicts in order to send out a strong message to the society so that such crimes are not repeated. "We have to stand united on the issue of rape cases in the country. Earlier, we did not consider rape as a serious issue. It is high time that this issue is looked upon very seriously," she said.

