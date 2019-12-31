Four medium intensity earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, December 30, night in a span of less than two hours. According to reports, the tremors ranged from magnitudes 4.7 and 5.5. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the highest magnitude of the earthquake is said to be that of 5.4 on the Richter Scale.

Further, the epicentre of the earthquake is said to be in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Reports revealed that as soon as the people felt the tremors, they vacated their buildings. Further, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damages.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that an earthquake also hit Andaman and Nicobar islands simultaneously at 10:29 pm with a magnitude of 5 on the Richter Scale.

About the four earthquakes

As per reports, the first quake hit at 10.42 pm with a magnitude of 4.7. This was followed by one measuring 5.5 around six minutes later. The two earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, stated reports.

Further, the third earthquake hit at 10.58 pm with a magnitude of 4.6, followed by a fourth quake at 11:20 pm with a magnitude of 5.4. According to reports, the third and fourth earthquakes occurred at the depth of 36 kilometres and 63 kilometres respectively.

Earlier earthquake in PoK

In September, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had reported that a strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake had struck the Pakistan-India border region at about 4:31 pm. As per reports, the earthquake had hit at a depth of 40 km.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)