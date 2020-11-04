From Bhopal, Jammu To Delhi: Protests Erupt Across Nation Against Arnab Goswami's Arrest

Continuing the witch hunt against Republic Media Network, the Maharashtra Police assaulted and manhandled the network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning to place him under illegal arrest. Voicing their support for Arnab Goswami and against the brazen attack on press freedom, people across the country have taken to the streets. Echoing in one voice and demanding the immediate release of Arnab, people from Jaipur to Assam and Jammu to Mumbai have gathered to condemn the Maharashtra government's repetative attacks on Republic Media Network.

Women from the district of Thane near Mumbai also gathered to call out the Maharashtra government for its witch hunt against Republic. As protestors in Mumbai set out to demonstrate in front of Mantralya, the Mumbai Police began detaining individuals to disrupt the peaceful gathering. On the other hand, several journalists gathered at the Press Club in the national capital holding numerous placards in support of Arnab Goswami.

"The way he has been treated seems like a criminal who has betrayed the nation. It is shameful. Arnab must be released immediately otherwise they will have to face consequences. A person who is a journalist, chief of a channel and has become a voice for the people, you are treating him like this. Investigating a case that has been closed by reopening it again - everyone knows why you are doing so," said a protestor at the Press Club in New Delhi.

#LIVE on #IndiaWithArnab | Protesters from Lucknow voice their support for #ArnabGoswami; Sign the petition at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl; Fire in your views with the hashtag and watch here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/bLXjf0TWSw — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

The national capital also witnessed protests at Jantar Mantar as armed forces veterans and citizens gathered to demonstrate in support of Arnab Goswami. "Arnab, Fight! The veterans of India are with you, my boy! You are the son of a lion. Do not be scared. Do you think we will let this incident pass away easily? They have provoked! They have provoked the people! They have provoked an Army Officer's son," said Major General GD Bakshi at the protest at Jantar Mantar.

#IndiaWithArnab | Citizens, Armed forces veterans, journalists, from Delhi, Kanpur, Jammu, Guwahati and Mumbai come out to back #ArnabGoswami to the hilt; Wield your strength, dear viewers; Raise your voice with the hashtag; sign the petition - https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl pic.twitter.com/B0xBRaz55R — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, several people gathered in Jaipur and Bhopal as well to echo the support for Arnab Goswami. Protestors in Lucknow took to the streets with candles in their hands asserting that the way police have behaved with a journalist, should not happen with a common man. Delhi's Man Singh Road witnessed a massive rally of more than 100 people that marched till the Congress' headquarters at 24 Akbar Road.

'Pulled by his belt, beaten on the back'

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera. The incident, which has been captured on camera, shows Arnab screaming at the cops to not touch his son.

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Raigad Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

